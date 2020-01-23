Warriors and Warriorettes take two at homecoming

By Jerry Lowery

On Jan. 22, the Warriors and Warriorettes hosted Cumberland County in a big district basketball match up.

The Warriorettes came out winners after a very close game by a score of 68-56. At the end of three quarters the score was tied 40-40.

The Warrior defense came up strong and held the Cumberland Lady Jets to 16 points, while scoring 28 to take the lead and pull away late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Gracie Dodgen blistered the nets hitting six of seven three-point shots and led the Warriorettes in scoring with 21 points. Kanden Reeves scored 13 points, and Alaina Stiles had 12 points in the win. Kendreah Reeves scored 10 points. Julia Curtis added eight points, and Morgan Quick finished the scoring with four points. The Warriorettes hit 22 of 48 shots for a 46 percent shooting percentage from the field. They shot 42 percent, hitting eight of 19 from beyond the arc and shot 64 percent from the free throw line. The Warriorettes move to 2-1 in district play.

The Warriors were clicking on all cylinders starting early in the first quarter by outscoring Cumberland County 27-11 to take the early lead.

The Warriors never looked back as they dominated the Cumberland County Jets to win the game 87-63.

Grant Slatten led the Warriors with 33 points. Kade Clark added 12 points, and Masyn Winningham added 11 points. Austin Burchett scored eight points. Tanner Paul and Kegan Dodson had seven points each in the win. Tucker Nash added six points, and Trey Crockett scored three points in the win. The Warriors were 36 of 67 from the field for 54 percent. They hit 12 of 27 three-point shots for 44 percent shooting from behind the arc. The Warriors shot 33 percent from the free-throw stripe for 33 percent shooting. The Warriors go to 3-0 in district play.

The Warriors and Warriorettes host Rhea County, on Jan. 24, for a big district game. The next seven games are district games and will be very important for district seeding heading into the district tournament. Game time Friday night is set for 6 p.m.