Warriors beat Cookeville, Warriorettes fall short

By Jerry Lowery

On Jan. 17, the Warriors and Warriorettes traveled north to take on the Cookeville Cavaliers, in Putnam County. The gym was packed with fans ready to watch the district basketball game.

The Warriors came out firing and took an early first quarter lead 18-12. The Warriors continued to extend the lead in the second quarter and took a 35-28 lead into the locker room at the half. The Warriors took control of the game in the third quarter by outscoring Cookeville 22-11 and, at the end of three quarters, had a lead of 57-39. Cookeville did outscore the Warriors in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors held on for the 10-point win and a final score of 82-72

Grant Slatten and Masyn Winningham combined for 44 points in the game. Slatten scored 23, and Winningham put in 21. Kade Clark scored 13 points, and Kegan Dodson added 12 points. Tanner Paul scored nine points. Tucker Nash and Micah Webster each had two points in the win.

The Warriors move to 2-0 in district play, and the loss moved Cookeville to 0-1 in district play.

The Warriors shot 27 of 50 shots from the field for a 54 percent shooting percentage on the night. They hit eight or 16 from the three stripe for 50 percent. The Warriors were 20 of 27 from the free-throw line for a 74 percent shooting percentage.

The Warriorettes lost in a thriller to Cookeville by a final of 67-64.

The Warriorettes fell behind 22-17 in the first quarter. Cookeville took a 13-point lead into the half 34-30. The third quarter saw the Warriorettes fight back and outscore the home team 17-7 and had cut the lead to three points headed into the final frame.

In a lead-changing thrilling finish, the lead changed back and forth, and Cookeville took the lead in the final seconds and held on for the win.

The Warriorettes were led in scoring by Kendreah Reeves with 23 points. Gracie Dodgen followed with 17 points. Alaina Stiles added 15 points in the loss. Morgan Quick added three points, and Kanden Reeves added one point.

The Warriorettes shot 11 of 22 from the field for 50 percent. They shot 12 of 24 for 50 percent from the three-point line. The Warriorettes shot 55 percent from the free-throw line hitting 6 of 11 shots.

The loss moves the Warriorettes to 1-1 in district play.