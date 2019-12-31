Warriors give up one and victorious in another at Pigeon Forge

By Jerry Lowery

The Warriors took on Knoxville Bearden, on Dec. 27, in Pigeon Forge. Bearden won the contest 56-38.

Grant Slatten led the Warriors in scoring with 24 points. Kegan Dodson scored nine points. Micah Webster and Masyn Winningham added two points each, and Kade Clark added one point to end the scoring for the Warriors.

The Warriors hit 14 of 32 from the field for 43 percent. The Warriors hit only one three out of 18 attempts for a 6 percent average. They shot seven of eight for 88 percent from the free-throw line.

On Dec. 28, the Warriors took on North Murray High School out of Georgia and won the contest 69 to 49.

Maysn Winningham led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points. Grant Slatten added 13 points. Tanner Paul scored 12 points, and Kegan Dodson added 11 points. Tucker Nash scored seven points. Trey Crockett added three points, and Micah Webster scored two points.

The Warriors will play at 12:30 p.m., on Dec. 30, to finish out the tournament before returning to Sparta.