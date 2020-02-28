Warriors lose to Warren in district championship final

By Jerry Lowery

White County Warriors and the Warren County Pioneers squared off, on Feb. 25, to battle it out for the district tournament championship.

Warren County took an early first quarter lead by a score of 20-11. The Warriors came back in the second and took a one-point lead into the half, 39-38. Heading into the last quarter, the Warriors were up one point. In the fourth quarter the lead changed hands several times, and, with one tick on the clock, the Warren County Pioneers hit a buzzer beater to win the game and take first place in the district tournament.

Grant Slatten led the Warriors with 21 points, followed by Masyn Winningham and Kade Clark who each had 18 points. Kegan Dodson added 15 points. Tucker Nash and Austin Burchett each had two points in the game.

The Warriors shot 53 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point land. They shot 63 percent from the free-throw line.