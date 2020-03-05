Warriors’ play comes to an end

Kade Clark for three vs. Bradley Central

By Jerry Lowery

The White County High School Warriors took on Bradley Central in the region semi-final game, on March 3, at Roy Sewell Gym. A spot in the region final and a TSSAA sectional game was on the line.

Bradley Central defeated the Warriors by a score of 69-62 to end the season for the Warriors.

Grant Slatten scored 26 points to lead the Warriors. Kegan Dodson put in 15 points, and Masyn Winningham scored 11 in the loss. Tucker Nash scored seven points. Austin Burchett added two points, and Tanner Paul added one point in the final game.

The Warriors shot 39 percent from the field by hitting 26 of 67 shots. They were 30 percent from the three-point line, hitting seven of 23 shots beyond the arc. The Warriors were only 33 percent from the free-throw line hitting only three of nine shots from the line.

The Warriors end the season as regular season district champions.