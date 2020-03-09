Warriors & Warriorettes All-Region

By Jerry Lowery

The Warrior and Warriorette basketball seasons ended last week in the TSSAA Region tournament that was held at White County High School. The Warriorettes were defeated by a strong Stone Memorial team in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Warriorettes had two players named to the All-Region Team for their play during the tournament. Morgan Quick and Kendreah Reeves were rewarded for their play. Reeves averaged 15 points a game during the tournament. She hit four three-point baskets and went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. Quick averaged 10.5 points per game and hit four of six from the three-point line in the tournament.

The Warriors were defeated by Bradley Central in the semi-finals of the region tournament.

Grant Slatten and Kegan Dodson were named to the All-Region Team for their play during the tournament. Slatten averaged 25 points a game during the tournament and had five steals and 11 rebounds. Dodson averaged 9.5 points per game, had nine assists and four steals for the tournament.