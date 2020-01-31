Warriors win big over Stone Memorial in battle for first place

By Jerry Lowery

The Stone Memorial Panthers came into Sparta, on Jan. 28, to attempt to beat the Warriors and take first place standing in the district. Both teams were undefeated in district play.

The Warriors took an early three-point lead after one quarter of play. The score after one was 19-16. The Warrior defense slowed down the Panthers in the second quarter and held them to only seven points and extended the lead at halftime.

The Warriors continued to outscore Stone in every period to take the win by a final of 69-45.

Grant Slatten led the Warriors with 22 points. Masyn Winningham added 14 in the win. Tucker Nash scored nine points. Tanner Paul and Kegan Dodson added nine points each in the win. Kade Clark scored six points. Austin Burchett and Micah Webster scored two points each to finish the scoring for the Warriors.

The Warriors shot 49 percent from the field and hit 42 percent of the three-point shots. The free throw line was very good for the Warriors as they hit 24 of 27 shots from the charity stripe in the game.

The Warriorettes did not fare as well against a very good Stone Memorial team. Stone dominated on both ends of the court and won the game 79-41.

Stone hit 13 three-pointers on the night to help in the district win.

Morgan Quick led the Warriorettes with 10 points. Kanden Reeves scored nine points. Kendreah Reeves added six points, and Julia Curtis added five points. Alaina Stiles and Gracie Dodgen added four points each, and Nia Powers added two points in the district loss.

The Warriorettes’ shooting percentages were one of the lowest of the season. They shot 31 percent from the field and hit seven three-pointers for a 37 percent average from beyond the arc. The Warriorettes shot 67 percent from the free-throw line.