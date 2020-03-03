Warriors win over Walker Valley, advance to semi-finals

Micah Webster going up for rebound vs. Walker Valley

By Jerry Lowery

On Saturday night, February 29, the White County Warriors and the Walker Valley Mustangs took to the court at Roy Sewell Gym to compete to advance in the region tournament.

The Warriors and the Mustangs battled to the final horn, and the Warriors advanced to the semi-final game by a slim two-point win over Walker Valley.

Walker Valley won the first quarter by taking a three-point lead into the second quarter. The Warriors outscored the Mustangs and took a one- point lead into the half. The Warriors pulled out to a five-point lead at the end of three.

With the Warriors up five points and the threat of being put out of the tournament, Walker Valley attempted to cut into the lead in the fourth. The Mustangs cut the lead to one point, with under one minute to play.

Tucker Nash and Kegan Dodson combined for a hustle play to complete a needed turnover. The Warriors held on to win by a score of 50-48.

Grant Slatten led the Warriors with 24 points. Kade Clark added seven points. Tucker Nash, Masyn Winningham, and Tanner Paul added five points each. Kegan Dodson added four points to round out the scoring.

The Warriors were 16 of 43 from the field for a 37 percent average from the field. They shot 20 percent from the three-point stripe. The Warriors’ free-throw average was 79 percent as they hit 15 of 19 from the charity stripe. The Warriors will play Bradley Central at 6 p.m., March 3, at Roy Sewell Gym.