Warriors win Sonic Shootout and Warriorettes take second

Grant Slatten goes high for the rebound vs. Warren County.

DECEMBER 21

By Jerry Lowery

The Dec. 21 games would determine the champions of the Sonic Shootout Tournament that were being played at White County High School. Both the Warriors and Warriorettes had advanced through the field to be playing for the 2019 Sonic Shootout Championship.

In the first game of the night, the Warriorettes fell to a very strong Macon County team. Macon County handed the Warriorettes their first loss of the season by a score of 85-48.

Macon County came out firing and took a commanding 27-6 first quarter lead over the Warriorettes. They continued to outscore the Warriorettes and take the 85-48 win.

Alaina Stiles led Sparta with 12 points. Kanden Reeves added nine points, and Kendreah Reeves added seven points. Nia Powers scored seven points, and Gracie Dodgen had three points. Lexi Golden added three points. Jensine Lane, Taylor Rittenberry, Mia Murray, and Julia Curtis had two points each.

The Warriorettes shot 37 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriorettes only hit four of 16 three-point shots on the night.

Macon County wins the 2019 Sonic Shootout, and the Warriorettes took second place.

The Warriors had moved through the field of teams and took on Warren County who had also made their way to the championship game of the 2019 Sonic Shootout.

The Warriors took an early lead after one period of play 16-12. The Warren County Pioneers continued to keep the score close and outscored the Warriors in the third quarter and cut the lead to five points heading into the final quarter of action.

The Warriors outscored Warren County 25-12 in the fourth quarter to win the game 72-54.

Grant Slatten had 31 points and was named the tournament’s MVP (Most Valuable Player). Masyn Winningham had 14 points in the win. Kade Clark added 12 points, and Kegan Dodson added 10 points. Tanner Paul scored three points, and Micah Webster added two points in the game. The Warriors shot 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc. They shot 83 percent from the free-throw stripe.

The Warriors are the 2019 Sonic Shootout champions, and the Warren County Pioneers took second place.