WCHS archery team competes in Dibrell Shootout

On March 7, 2020, the Warrior archery team competed in the Dibrell Shootout, in Warren County. White County High School took second place in the high school division. Kate Hutchings placed first in the female high school division. Gracy Luna placed third in the female high school division. Collyer Steele placed second in the middle school men’s division. (By JERRY LOWERY)