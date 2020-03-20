WCHS baseball team wins two

By Jerry Lowery

With the unknown sports schedule ahead due to the coronavirus shutdowns, the White County High School Warriors took the field, on March 16, to take on William Blount High School for baseball action.

The Warriors won both games on the night. The first game of the night was won by the Warriors by a score of 4-3. William Blount scored in the first inning to go up 1-0. The Warriors came back and tied the game in the bottom half of the first inning after D.J. Paul singled, and Jack Guy doubled, scoring Paul.

Blount scored a run in the second and third quarters to take the lead 3-1. The Warriors tied the game with two runs scored in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Paul reached on a single, scored again on a double by Guy, and Guy scored on a bunt single by Dustin Guy. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Warriors’ Paul would reach on an error. Dustin Guy came up to bat and doubled to right center, scoring Paul from first base for the walk-off win.

Joseph Nelson took the win for White County Warriors. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one. Tucker Allen started the game for White County Warriors’ Varsity. He allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.

In game two, the Warriors held on in a close matchup to win the game 2-1. Both teams were strong on the mound and defensively the entire game. No team could reach the plate to score any runs through the first four innings.

In the last inning, Blount scored one run to take the lead 1-0. The Warriors came up needing a run to tie and extend the game. Allen led off with a base on balls to start the inning. Logan Brown and Jack Guy were both hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Warriors. Dustin Guy reached on a fielder’s choice play as Allen was forced out at home plate. The bases remained loaded when Nelson doubled to score Brown and Guy and end the game. The Warriors won the game in dramatic fashion 2 to 1. Dylan Nelson earned the win for White County Warriors’ Varsity. He allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out six.