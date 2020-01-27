WCHS basketball celebrates players at Senior Night

By Jerry Lowery

The administration, faculty, coaches, and staff of White County High School took time, on Jan. 24, 2020, to recognize the senior cheerleaders, basketball players, basketball statisticians, and their parents for all their work and dedication to the team and WCHS.

In a statement prepared by White County High School, “These young people have spent countless hours in practice and have sacrificed their free time in order to make a contribution to White County High School athletics. We salute their hard work, loyalty, and commitment. The seniors would also like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to their parents for their steadfast support and encouragement throughout their high school years.”

Pick up the Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, edition of The Expositor to view all the photos from Senior Night. The Expositor can be purchased at the following locations:

WHITE COUNTY: Highway 84 Market, Jose’s Market, Airport Marathon, Dollar General (all stores), Geer’s Grocery, Wilmar Market, Highway 70 Market, Central View Market and Grill, Big T’s Market, Keith’s Market, The Landing, Lazy Days Market, Mapco Express, Peacock Express, Bon Air Market, EZ Food Mart, Walgreens, Floyd’s Cash Saver, Sparta Market, Highway 111 Shell, Walmart, Regas Exxon, Alcorn’s Market, South Young Market, All In One/Sunoco (next to Burger King), Post Office

VAN BUREN COUNTY: Peacock Express, Citgo, Dollar General, Save-A-Lot, Spencer Drug Co.