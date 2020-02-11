WCHS basketball district standings and schedule announced

By Jerry Lowery

The weather and sickness combined to shut down all activities last week. The White County High School basketball game between WCHS and Cumberland County has been canceled. This was a non-district game and will not be replayed this year. The district standings to date are as follows:

Boys’ District Standings

White County: 5-1, 19-6

Stone Memorial: 4-2, 16-8

Warren County: 4-2, 15-10

Cookeville: 1-4, 11-13

Rhea County: 0-5, 4-19

Girls’ District Standings

Stone Memorial: 6-0, 22-2

Rhea County: 3-2, 21-3

White County: 3-3, 18-7

Cookeville: 2-3, 17-7

Warren County: 0-6, 2-22

The Warriorrettes and Warriors will travel to Rhea County, on Feb. 11, and then travel to Stone Memorial, on Feb. 14, to finish out the regular season. District seeding will then be made, and postseason play will begin. The district tournament is held in Sparta on the campus of White County High School. The seedings and schedule will be posted as soon as they are available.