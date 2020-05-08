WCHS golf tryouts
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 8, 2020 9:16 am
The White County High School Golf tryouts will be held at Sparta Country Club, on June 10. The tryouts will begin at 8 a.m. This tryout is open for any entering freshmen and rising seniors at White County High School for the upcoming school year.
