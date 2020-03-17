WCHS Warrior archery team competes in Spartan Shootout

White County archery team action

By Jerry Lowery

The White County High School and Middle School Archery teams are competing in a tournament held at White County High School gym. The Spartan Shootout is an annual event that draws area teams to Sparta and White County. Complete results were not available at press time. See more photos in the Monday, March 16, 2020, edition of The Expositor.