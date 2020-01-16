WCHS Warriors and Warriorettes begin district play with wins

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Warriors and Warriorettes began District play against Warren County, on Jan. 14.

The Warriorettes took the court in the first game of the night with a dominating win over the Lady Pioneers. The Warriorettes took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the win.

Morgan Quick led the Warriorettes in scoring with 16 points. Kanden Reeves followed with 13 points. Kendreah Reeves and Gracie Dodgen added 11 points each. Nia Powers, Alicia Stiles, and Julia Curtis scored eight points each. Andi Haston and Taylor Rittenberry added two points each. Addison Frazier, Jensine Lane, and Lexi Golden added one point each in the win.

The Warriorettes shot 25 of 60 from the field for a 42 percent shooting average. From beyond the arc they shot 42 percent, hitting 10 of 24 three-point shots. The Warriorettes shot 22 of 33 from the free throw stripe in the win. The final score was 82-43. The Warriorettes are 1-0 in district play.

The Warriors won the second game against a very good Warren County team.

The Warriors fell behind in the first quarter 19-15. The second quarter saw the Warriors cut the lead and, at halftime, were down one point at the break. In a very close game, the Warriors tied the game ending the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Warriors outscored the Pioneers 20-14 to take the win by a final score of 69-63.

Grant Slatten led all scorers with 34 points. Kegan Dodson put in 17 points. Tanner Paul and Masyn Winningham added seven points each. Tucker Nash and Micah Webster added two points each in the win.

The Warriors needed all the free throws and hit 18 or 23 for a 78 percent shooting average. From the field they shot 21 of 26 for a 46 percent shooting average. From the three line, they shot 36 percent, hitting nine of 25 from long range. The Warriors move to 1-0 in the district.