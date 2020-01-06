WCHS Warriors and Warriorettes defeat Monterey

By Jerry Lowery

On Jan. 3, 2020, the Warriors and Warriorettes returned back to action at home to take on the Monterey Wildcats in basketball action. The Warriors and Warriorettes were looking to start the new year off right as both teams defeated Monterey.

The Warriorettes came out of the gate quickly and set the stage in the first quarter as they took an early 11-point lead. The Warriorettes continued to outscore Monterey each quarter and dominated the game. The final score was 79-35.

Eleven Warriorettes posted points in the win. Morgan Quick led all scorers with 16 points. Kendreah Reeves followed with 13 points, and Gracie Dodgen added 12 points. Kanden Reeves and Alaina Stiles each added 11 points in the win. Nia Powers scored four points. Andi Haston and Lexi Golden scored three points each. Caydra Parker, Jensine Lane, and Julia Curtis finished the scoring with two points each. Morgan Quick, Kendreah Reeves, and Gracie Dodgen each hit four three-point shots to help the Warriorettes in the win.

The Warriorettes hit 30 of 70 shots from the field for a 43 percent shooting average. They continued to shoot well from behind the arc, hitting 15 or 37 for a 41 percent average. The Warriorettes were four of eight from the free-throw stripe.

The Warriors won by a score of 71-60. The Warriors scored 25 points in the first quarter to take a 13-point lead early. A very good Monterey Wildcat team fought back in the second quarter and closed the lead to four at the half by outscoring the Warriors 17-8 in the quarter.

Coach Mitchell’s Warriors came out the second half and outscored Monterey in each of the last two quarters to seal the win.

Three Warriors were in double figures in scoring. Grant Slatten scored 22 points. Masyn Winningham added 18 points, and Kegan Dodson scored 17 points in the win. Tanner Paul scored six points, and Kade Clark added four points. Tucker Nash and Micah Webster scored two points each to finish the scoring.

The Warriors were 25 of 48 for 52 percent shooting from the field. They hit seven of 18 shots from the three stripe for 36 percent. The Warriors also hit 14 of 19 shots to help seal the win from the free-throw line.

The Warriors and Warriorettes travel to Smithville, on Jan. 7, to play DeKalb County High School in a non-conference matchup. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. for the Warriorettes and the Warriors to follow. On Jan. 10, both teams return back to Sparta to play Walker Valley at Roy Sewell gym.