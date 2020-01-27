WCHS Warriors and Warriorettes split with Rhea County

Julia Curtis scoring two points vs. Rhea County

By Jerry Lowery

On Jan. 24, 2020, the Warriors and Warriorettes hosted the Rhea County Golden Eagles for a big district basketball contest. The Warriorettes took to the hardwood in the first game of the night and saw Rhea County win the game by a score of 56-45.

The Warriorettes took the early first-quarter lead with a slim two-point advantage, ending the first frame 15-13. Rhea County managed to cut the lead in half by only a single-digit going into the locker room at the half as Sparta continued to lead 26-25.

The third quarter was the downfall of the Warriorettes as they only could manage four points, while Rhea County scored 15 points to take the third quarter lead 40-30.

Both teams played a close fourth quarter in scoring and saw Rhea County seal the win.

The Warriorettes were led by Gracie Dodgen with 13 points. Kendreah Reeves added nine points, and Julia Curtis scored eight points. Morgan Quick added five points, and Kanden Reeves scored four points in the game. Jensine Lane, Addison Frazier, and Alania Stiles added two points each to finish the scoring.

The Warriorettes shot 35 percent from the field. This was one of the lowest shooting percentages of the season for the Warriorettes. They shot eight of 21 three-point shots for 38 percent. The Warriorettes were 50 percent from the free-throw stripe. The Warriorettes move to 2-2 in district play and 16-6 overall.

In the second game of the night, the Warriors continued their winning ways with a big win over Rhea County. The final was never in doubt as the Warriors won 78-41.

The Warriors took an early 18-point lead to finish the first quarter 26-8. They never looked back and won the district contest with a 34-point win.

Grant Slatten led with 27 points followed by Kegan Dodson with 16 points. Tanner Paul scored nine points, and Micah Webster added seven in the win. Kade Clark scored six, and Tucker Nash added four points. Daniel Gentry scored three points in the game. Austin Burchett, Nick Plunkett, and Masyn Winningham each had two points to round out the scoring.

The Warriors shot 51 percent from the field and hit 11 of 30 three-point shots for 37 percent. They were 70 percent from the free-throw line. The Warriors move to 4-0 in district play and 17-5 overall.

The Warriors and Warriorettes host Stone Memorial, on Jan. 28, in a very big district matchup. The Stone Memorial boys come into the game undefeated in district play. The Warriors, also undefeated in district play, will attempt to take sole possession of first place in the district, on Tuesday. The Warriorettes will need to get back on the winning track in the district as Stone Memorial is undefeated in the district and, at the present time, holding down the first place spot. The game time is set for 6 p.m.