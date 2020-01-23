WCHS Warriorettes beat Siegel, Warriors defeated

Last Updated: January 23, 2020 at 12:22 pm

By Jerry Lowery

On Jan. 20, the Warriors and Warriorettes traveled to Murfreesboro to take on the Siegel Stars in a non-district basketball game. The Warriorettes took to the court first and won 73-45.

Gracie Dodgen led with 22 points, followed by Alaina Stiles and Morgan Quick with 10 points each. Kanden Reeves had seven points. Nia Powers and Kendreah Reeves each scored six points. Julia Curtis had five points. Nautica Brown and Caydra Parker had three points each, and Addison Frazier added one point in the win. The Warriorettes shot 41 percent from the field. They were 11 of 27 from the three-point line for 41 percent. The Warriorettes shot 64 percent from the free throw stripe.

The Warriors could not match the offensive shooting of the Siegel Stars and lost the game 80-64. The Warriors fell behind in the first quarter and did not recover as Siegel outscored the Warriors in every quarter.

The Warriors were led by Grant Slatten with 22 points. Kade Clark added 14 points, and Kegan Dodson scored 11 points in the loss. Tucker Nash scored seven points, and Masyn Winningham added six points. Tanner Paul and Micah Webster each had two points. The Warriors shot 46 percent from the field and shot 33 percent from the three-point line, hitting seven of 21 shots. The Warriors continue to be good from the free throw stripe shooting 83 percent.

The Warriors and Warriorettes are not set for the remainder of games to be district foes and must have a good showing tournament seeding.