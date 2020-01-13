WCMS basketball teams win over North Middle

By Jerry Lowery

The eighth grade teams from White County Middle School played North Middle School in basketball action on Jan. 6. Both teams were successful in beating the North teams from Franklin County.

The WCMS Warriorettes won with a final score of 51-14.

Celeste Reed led scorers with 17 points. Braydon Taylor, Karlee Wilhite, and Piper Price each had eight points. Ava Jones added five points. Sara Brogdon and Tatum Rittenberry added two points each. Riley Savage scored one point in the win.

The WCMS Warriors won the second game of the night by a score of 33-24.

Malachi Brown led all scorers with nine points. Brenton Kilgore added seven points. Caden Mitchell, Blake Steele, and Briar WIlhite scored four points each. Owen Adams added three points in the win.

The Warriorettes won the regular season championship with the win. The Warriors came in fifth in the regular season district play.

Both teams begin tournament action next week. The girls play at 5 p.m., Jan. 13, in McMinnville. The Warriorette opponent is South Middle School. The Warriors take to tournament action, on Jan. 14, as they take on Tullahoma East. Game time is set for 6:15 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School gym.