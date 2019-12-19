WCMS eighth grade Warriors and Warriorettes defeat Tullahoma

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Middle School Warriors and Warriorettes celebrated homecoming on Dec. 16. Both teams won on this homecoming night over Tullahoma East.

The Warriorettes won the first game of the night by dominating the visiting Tullahoma teams. The final score was 60-9. Celeste Reed continues to lead the Warriorettes in scoring. Reed scored 22 points on the night. Ava Jones added 10 points. Pyper Price scored eight points, and Karlee Wilhite added six. Laney Copeland scored four points. Braydyn Taylor and Bella Stiles had three points each. Rylee Savage and Tatum Rittenberry added two points each in the win.

The Warriors beat Tullahoma East by the score of 50-36. Owen Adams led the Warriors with 13 points. Brenton Kilgore added 10 points, and Colton Locke added nine points. Blake Steele scored five points. Jackson Young scored four points, and Malachi Brown scored three. Levi Griggs, Briar Wilhite, and Tucker Smith each scored two points in the win.