WCMS soccer ties with South

Posted By | March 13, 2020 1:41 pm

White County Middle School soccer action vs. South

By Jerry Lowery

The WCMS Warriors’ soccer team traveled to Winchester, on March 9, to take on the South Middle School in soccer action.  The game was a defensive battle until Jonathan Svaighert scored a goal at the 19:20 mark on the clock in the second half for the Warriors to put them in the lead 1-0.  South scored the tying goal with 3:12 seconds on the clock.  Neither team managed to score to break the tie.  The Warriors are 0-1-1 on the season.

