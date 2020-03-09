WCMS softball and baseball results

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Middle School Warriorette softball started their season with a doubleheader loss to Coffee County, on March 4. The Warriorettes lost the first game 15-0 and the second game 16-0. Emma Slone and Maddie Rust had hits for the Warriorettes. The Warriorettes are 0-2 on the season. The Warriorettes’ next game is 5 p.m., March 9, vs South Middle School at the WCMS Athletic Complex. They will then travel to Avery Trace, in Cookeville, on March 10, for a 5:30 p.m. start time. They will finish the week, on March 13, against Prescott Middle on the campus of White County Middle School. The time for the first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. The WCMS Warrior baseball team lost two games, on March 4, against Coffee County. The Warriors fell 10-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game. The Warriors’ next game is scheduled for 5 p.m., March 9, against South Middle School, at the White County Middle School Athletic Complex. They then travel, on March 10, to South Middle School for a game that is scheduled for 5 p.m. They will then travel to Cookeville to play Avery Trace, on March 12, for a 5 p.m. start time.