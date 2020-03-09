Sparta Live

WCMS softball and baseball results

Posted By | March 9, 2020 1:12 pm

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Middle School Warriorette softball started their season with a doubleheader loss to Coffee County, on March 4.   The Warriorettes lost the first game 15-0 and the second game 16-0.  Emma Slone and Maddie Rust had hits for the Warriorettes.  The Warriorettes are 0-2 on the season.  The Warriorettes’ next game is 5 p.m.,  March 9, vs South Middle School at the WCMS Athletic Complex.  They will then travel to Avery Trace, in Cookeville, on March 10, for a 5:30 p.m. start time.  They will finish the week, on March 13, against Prescott Middle on the campus of White County Middle School.  The time for the first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.  The WCMS Warrior baseball team lost two games, on March 4, against Coffee County.  The Warriors fell 10-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game. The Warriors’ next game is scheduled for 5 p.m., March 9, against South Middle School, at the White County Middle School Athletic Complex.  They then travel, on March 10, to South Middle School for a game that is scheduled for 5 p.m.  They will then travel to Cookeville to play Avery Trace, on March 12, for a 5 p.m. start time.

