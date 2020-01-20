WCMS Warriorettes are conference champions defeating Coffee County

Last Updated: January 20, 2020 at 1:03 pm

The eighth grade White County Middle School Warriorettes took home the gold, on Jan. 17, 2020, in the CTC Conference championship. In a very close game, the Warriorettes defeated Coffee County by a score of 34-29 for the five-point win. Celeste Reed led all scorers with 11 points. Ava Jones added seven points, and Pyper Price added six points in the win. Bella Stiles scored five points, and Karlee Wilhite scored three points. Rylee Savage and Tatum Rittenberry scored two points each in the championship win. All Conference players were Karlee Wilhite, Braydyn Taylor, Tatum Rittenberry, Rylee Savage, and Celeste Reed. The Warriorettes move on to the area tournament and play Jan. 23, 2020, against the winner of Warren County and Harris Middle School. (By JERRY LOWERY)