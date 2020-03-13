WCMS Warriors defeat South despite allowing 5-run inning

By Jerry Lowery

White County Middle School Warriors’ baseball team managed through a push by South in the fourth inning where White County coughed up five runs, but the Warriors still won 9-5, on March 9. South offense in the inning was led by Walker, Gilliam, McNeese, Pippenger, and Cullens, all knocking in runs in the inning.

White County Middle School Warriors got things started in the first in-ning when an error scored one run. The Warriors pulled away for good, with one run in the fourth inning. White County tallied four runs in the sixth inning. The rally was led by a walk by Owen Adams, a single by Trenton Wilson, and an error on a ball put in play by Blake Steele.

Colten Locke was the winning pitcher for the WCMS Warriors. He went three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out four. Gilliam took the loss for South. He allowed one hit and four runs over one inning, striking out one. McNeese started the game for South. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out eight.

Adams started the game for the WCMS Warriors. He lasted three-and-a- third innings, allowing zero hits and four runs, while striking out three.

White County racked up seven hits on the day. Steele and Wilson each managed multiple hits for the Warriors. Wilson and Steele each collected two hits to lead White County in the win.