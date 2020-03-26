WCTE PBS continues all broadcast services, offices closed

All WCTE PBS offices are closed to the public until further notice. All WCTE staff will continue to operate as usual but with limited or no in-person visits. Anyone needing to reach a WCTE team member or who has questions about programming should call (931) 528-2222 or visit wcte.org

WCTE PBS continues to take proactive measures to ensure that viewers over the air, on digital media and in print are served and connected during this time of uncertainty. The station continues to practice all CDC required safety measures to ensure our staff and community stay healthy to avoid the spread or contamination from COVID-19.

“We hope viewers are enjoying all the WCTE PBS programming, county updates with County Executive Randy Porter and Mayor Ricky Shelton, as well as the Live at 5 on Fridays,” said Avery Hutchins, Director of Development. “Additionally, for those families with school aged children, WCTE PBS has provided links on our website to online K-12th grade learning media.

“Viewers should not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns. We want to hear from them. We join everyone in the hope that this situation passes quickly, and we can all get back to our normal routines and hope our viewers and supporters and their loved ones remain safe and healthy.”

For more information or to access the learning links, visit wcte.org.