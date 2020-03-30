WCTE provides at-home learning programs for students and educators during school closures

As schools across the country close in response to the COVID-19 virus, WCTE PBS has partnered with the World Channel to support distance learning. WCTE’s World Channel is one of four channels offered over the air and on select cable carriers.

Beginning on Monday, March 30, the public media WORLD Channel from WCTE will provide a daily, five-hour At-Home Learning Service for students in grades 6-12. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., CT, weekdays, WORLD will offer programs on science, history and English language arts, and include related learning resources from PBS Learning Media, a free online service of thousands of educational resources.” WCTE World Channel always provides content that inspires and educates, so we are thrilled with this new intentional learning opportunity for students as they stay at home.” Says Becky Magura President and CEO of WCTE PBS. The new broadcast programming will be supplemented with additional resources from PBS Learning Media, which is also partnering with the WORLD Channel. The resources in PBS Learning Media, which were developed based on feedback from educators, are aligned with national education standards and contextualized for educational use. These resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons, and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across subjects. “PBS is proud to support distance learning during this critical time, further extending our mission by providing free access to high-quality educational resources through PBS Learning Media and PBS KIDS. With on-air offerings like the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and At-Home Learning on WORLD Channel, we are committed to reaching students who don’t have access to broadband and providing them with the same opportunities for learning,” said Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children’s Media & Education, PBS.

The At-Home Learning Service on the World Channel can be seen over the air at Ch 22.2, on Charter Spectrum: Ch 191 and on Twin Lakes Communications: Ch 211. For more information, call WCTE at (931) 528-2222.