Sparta Live

We need more than medicine to heal our problems

Posted By | June 26, 2020 9:14 am

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Years ago, our daughter, Stacia, had her foot crushed by a driver who ran her off the road while crashing into her car. She was a college student at the time. Following some extensive surgery in a Knoxville hospital, she spent the rest of the summer at home. After a few days, I peeked under her bandages and realized that her incisions had developed some serious infection. Since it was pretty late, I suggested that we cover her wounds with Neosporin and get her to the doctor’s office next morning.

As soon as the doc saw her swollen, discolored foot he said, “Go directly to the hospital. Do not pass “GO,” do not collect $200.”

…and I have never lived it down. Now, if someone has a gunshot wound or a severed limb, my family says my advice is to apply Neosporin and go to the doctor tomorrow.

A few days ago, Nahnee and I were enjoying breakfast with the   Playl boys at an outside table at Starbucks – first time since the world was shut down by COVID-19 that we were allowed such pleasantries. As we tried to keep up with Grayson and Anderson in a spirited conversation, Anderson questioned me about a minor injury to my arm incurred while doing yard work. Thanks, in part, to various heart meds, my slight scratches usually look worse than they really are.

“Oh, it was nothing serious,” I answered. “Papa just scraped his arm on a tree or rose bush or something.”

Well, of course Nahnee had to continue the legend of Papa and the “oh, it’s not too bad…just put some Neosporin on it, and we’ll get it    checked out in the morning” story; so she said, “Ask him if he applied Neosporin to his ‘boo-boo.’”

Playing along, I replied, facetiously, “You know, boys, Neosporin will heal anything. In fact, if they made in an inhalable variety, it would probably cure COVID-19.”

Without missing a beat, Anderson thrust this dagger: “Why don’t you rub some Neosporin on your face, Papa?”

That stung like merthiolate used to burn a scraped knee after a bicycle wreck. Fortunately, that mercury-based antiseptic has been replaced with safer, less painful and more effective disinfectants. Truth is, there is just no cure for ugly.

Scripture refers to a medicinal ointment or balm which was found in the region of Gilead that had powerful healing properties. Jeremiah, the prophet, used Balm of Gilead as a figure of speech to speak of the spiritual healing the nation needed. “Is there no balm in Gilead?” he asked.

The nation of Israel needed relief from the pain that came as a result of sin among the people. Spiritual healing was sought by those people, and the “salve” their soul needed was the Spirit of the Almighty. The same application could be made in our country today. Our people – as a people, all of us – have injured ourselves, with an almost fatal disease. Sin! It manifests itself as hatred, violence, racism, selfishness, and more. And there is no simple cure…unless we seek that Balm of Gilead.

My old college choir sang an African-American spiritual with these lyrics, “There is a Balm in Gilead to make the wounded whole; There is a Balm in Gilead to heal the sin-sick soul. Sometimes I feel discouraged, and think my work’s in vain, but then the Holy Spirit revives my soul again.”

That’s what America needs…not Neosporin but the Balm of Gilead.

In II Chronicle 7:14, God says it like this, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.”

Neither Neosporin nor any other ointment will cure ugly faces or ugly hearts, but turning back to God can bring spiritual healing to a broken people.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com   

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

vape: vape dynamiks what tanks will fit on uwell nunchaku vape exhale good vape mod kits lit vape cartridges smok magneto v3 big vape battery element vape cancel order glass screens for vape pens ace vapor vaporizer explosions chocolate mint e juice clouds of vapor voopoo 2 not connecting pc vapor barrier installation vape pen colored smoke vapor baseball cleats high vg vape aspire ecig review ecig shop hwy 377 ecuk e cigarette best pod mods 2019 bulldog e cigarette reviews unregulated mod box does vaping contain tobacco vaping liquid nicotine best box mods 2018 famovape magma how to reset smok alien 220w eureka vapor reviews vapor online shops uwell crown 2 coffee smok 220w review e cigarette lithium batteries refillable vaporizer beard 24 vape juice geekvape aero tank coils vape shops manhattan smok tank tips vandy vape pyro rdta smok mag 225w tc kit how long do vape batteries last uwell caliburn fill line ghost vapor flashlight high atomizer error voopoo drag box mod smok

weight loss: best dumbbells weight loss allopathic medicine weight loss diet for teenage girls different diet plans for weight loss mama june after weight loss surgery what is the west coast weight loss program aspire assist where can i watch extreme weight loss weight loss navel patch realdose weight loss formula number 1 reviews 7 day weight loss meal plan with grocery list thrive and weight loss zaggora weight loss hotpants reviews herbal teas good for weight loss weight loss vacations for couples how to start ketogenic diet for weight loss weight loss simulator free for women cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar for weight loss weight loss and cymbalta fasting one day a week weight loss refirm weight loss pack pros and cons of alli weight loss ready meals for weight loss how many protein shakes a day for weight loss acai supplements for weight loss best weight loss juice diet fiza ali weight loss tips do doctor and weight loss colorado springs paid weight loss brisk walking speed for weight loss man weight loss pose levothyroxine 25 mcg weight loss using food delivery for weight loss quick weight loss efa keto bhb or keto advanced weight loss how can weight loss fast in hindi are carbs ok for weight loss wheat bran what are weight loss shakes which respiratory alteraation is associated with unexplaines weight loss how long doesit taketosee weight loss desiccated thyroid and weight loss celexa side effects weight loss how much does your bmi drop with a 20 pound weight loss scientifically proven weight loss best way to meal prep for weight loss

exam: Download DU0-001 Certification Material Guaranteed Success, 100% Pass Rate 9L0-353 New Questions Is Updated Daily, Experts Revised 6007 Cert Exam UP To 50% Off, Exampassok 642-845 Labs Online Shop, Pass the 1Y0-118 Dumps Pass4sure with PDF and VCE Engine, Provide New HP0-P21 Practice Test Is Updated Daily, Testkingdump HP0-A09 Test Pdf For Download, Latest Release HP0-M46 Labs With 100% Pass Rate, High Success Rate HC-222-ENU Online Exam Will Be More Popular, Certshared 000-341 Pdf Exam Is Updated Daily, High Success Rate A2010-654 Certification Braindumps Guaranteed Success, High Pass Rate C2040-413 Actual Questions Is What You Need To Take, Passeasy 00M-237 Practice With 100% Pass Rate, Exam-Labs 140-420 Practice Exam with PDF and VCE Engine, Most Popular 070-290 Exam Questions And Answers For Sale, To Pass Your Exam 070-682 Training Is What You Need To Take, Offer 070-519 Certification Material On Store, Most Popular 070-536-CSHARP-CN Exam Are Based On The Real Exam, Buy Latest 070-544 Exam Test Questions With 100% Pass Rate, Provide Discount 070-580 Dumps Pdf With 100% Pass Rate, High Pass Rate 1Z1-051 Exam Guide With The Knowledge And Skills, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund 251-222 Practice Questions With High Quality, Passeasy 190-827 Practise Questions For Sale,

cbd oil: lazarus naturals high potency cbd tincture cbd 21 tokn cbd is cbd oil legal in illinois is cbd oil legal in va cbd 10mg cbd yoga cbd oil dui california dabbing cbd isolate does cbd oil show on a drug test remedial massage sydney cbd what exactly is cbd what is cbd cream used for is cbd legit colorado pure hemp cbd cigarettes impact science definition does cbd help restless leg syndrome vetcbd dosage chart the westin sydney cbd pet handling gloves medibank perth cbd brain glucose metabolism stroke traduccion cbd and marijuana people used to which cbd oil for anxiety thc pro doe medical abbreviation lower back pain causes copaiba oil vs cbd john deere plus 4 fab cbd gummies nuleaf cbd oil amazon twisted cbd best waay to boil cbd in oil cbd vaporizer oil cbd oil for neuropathy foot pain experience cbd mediwiet foundation cbd oil lavender cbd cbd oil and trigeminal neuralgia juice aro sera labs cbd oil review what are the risks of smoking cbd vape oil where is cbd oil sold in crawfordsville indiana genesis cbd

face mask: n95 mask history can n95 mask prevent flu 3m n95 mask for silica gram flour face mask face masks diy cbrn respirator mask banana peel face mask 3m when to replace mask best face masks for redness surgical mask for tb shemagh face mask meditate with n95 mask allergic reaction to face mask symptoms gentle face mask for sensitive skin diy clay face mask bar infrared light face mask what to do after a face mask horse mask smoke or dust face mask on at the beach tumblr kids wear n95 medical mask disposable oxygen mask diving surgical mask reusable ffp1 dust mask none disposable n95 mask bleach bulk dust mask are n95 dust mask apf 10 charcoal for surgical mask how to wear medical face mask correctly correct way to wear surgical mask 3m 7500 mask instruction how many types of n95 mask make face mask how to put on duck bill respirator mask resmed f10 full face mask lowe dust mask cambridge mask respirator medical respirator mask safety is safe to wear surgical mask overnight mountain bike dust mask respirator mask for lead fumes respiratory sanding dust mask drugstore face masks for airplanes reviews for dust mask sanding car n95 mask space saver max mask respirator n95 disposable mask

male enhancement: viagra in mexico over the counter low sex drive supplements primera hora erection on demand free how to buy viagra online in usa stretching penis why does viagra not work all the time penis thickening viagra generic sildenafil where to buy how to thick penis why are some guys have low sex drive how to make your dick bigger no medicen cialis viagra mix smoking dick how to promote penis growth does swiss navy male enhancement work libido supplements male put male enhancement pills into tip of penis the red pill for men brazil penis enlargement best supplement for sex drive sex drive body temperature and food and water intake are regulated by which part of the brain how to get sex drive back after antidepressants increased sex drive before bfp where can i buy viagra over the counter in wappingers falls ny choclate and sex drive what can you buy over the counter for erectile dysfunction can the iud give you a sex drive what does it feel like to have no sex drive how can i get my sex drive back after having a baby impotent male sex drive drug in the 1800s acheter viagra generique viagra covered by gop health plan medicine viagra why does my sex drive come and go kamagra generic viagra reviews estrogen cream libido viagra erection after ejacilation sex with my man who can get viagra rx isosorbide mononitrate dosage where to buy viagra in london breast enlargement pump results how to test your viagra at home low libido on clomid low libido working out hard rhino supplements