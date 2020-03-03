WeGo bus service on delays in Nashville area, cancellations

Amanda Clelland | Public Information Officer – WeGo Public Transit

WeGo Operations staff has been out on the roads since the early morning hours, assessing road conditions after last night’s powerful tornado through the area.

Breakdown of Service Levels:

The following routes will NOT operate due to road conditions: 9 MetroCenter 22 Bordeaux 29 Jefferson 42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

The following routes will operate on detours due to road conditions: 4 Shelby 6 Lebanon Pike – will only operate between downtown Nashville and Donelson Station 14 Whites Creek 23 Dickerson Pike 56 Gallatin Pike

The WeGo Star will not operate this morning due to track conditions.

Regional bus service will operate as scheduled, but may experience delays due to road conditions.

Access is continuing to accept trip requests at this time. Customers may experience delays.

Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help you get where you need to go safely.

Operational management will continue to monitor road conditions and update customers through all of our channels. Riders can stay informed and up to date by checking one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App.