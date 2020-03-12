Welcome to Medicare class

Are you turning 65 soon and confused about Medicare benefits and choices? A “Welcome to Medicare Class” will be 4-5:30 p.m., March 23, at White County Public Library, 11 N. Church St., in Sparta. The class will consist of training on Parts A, B, C, and D, as well as Medigap policies and ways to prevent Medicare fraud. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) presented the program and is a federally funded program administered through the Area Agency on Aging and Disability. If you are interested in this call a SHIP representative at (931) 432-4150.