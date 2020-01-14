Wesley “Dillard” Johnson

Wesley “Dillard” Johnson, 81, of Sparta, while at his residence, in Sparta, crossed over from his earthly home into his heavenly home, on Jan. 12, 2020, and entered his Savior’s presence.

Mr. Johnson was born May 13, 1938, in Sparta, to George Virgil Johnson and Jessie Lena Brown Johnson.

At 19, he accepted the call to preach. He was a Free Will Baptist minister for 46 years. He was also a veteran of the Korean War and served stateside. He had many other jobs along with pastoring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Aline Holloway Johnson; brothers, James Harold Johnson, George Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Gene Johnson and Cordell Holloway.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Rita Johnson, of Sparta; daughter, Rena Johnson, of Gallatin; stepdaughter, Crystal Hutchings, of Sparta; granddaughter, Latisha Tower (Dale Harris), of Cookeville; grandsons, Landon, Lane, Laken, and Lawrence Johnson, all of Gallatin;

great-granddaughter, Lidia Tower, of Cookeville; great-grandson, Braxton Tower, of Cookeville; sisters, Elega Hobbs (Morris), of Spencer, Val Johnson, of Sparta, Vonda Jones (Rex), of McMinnville, June Springer, of Sparta, Sherry Mooneyham, of Sparta; sisters-in-law,

Mary Glenn Johnson, of Warren, Michigan, Betty Davis Johnson, of Sparta, Bessie Holloway England (David), of Sparta, Janice Pittman (Ron), of Sparta, Karen Ward (Mark), of Sparta, Debbie Hutchings (Wayne), of Quebeck; brothers-in-law, Delbert Holloway, of Monterey, Levon Maynard (Rosie), of Sparta, Jimmy Maynard, of Sparta; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 16, 2020, at Camp Heights Community Free Will Baptist Church, with burial in Plainview Cemetery, in the Cassville community. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Jan. 15, at the church, and just prior to the service, on Jan. 16, at the church. The Rev. Tracy Curtis, the Rev. David England, and the Rev. Eugene Lawson will officiate.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.