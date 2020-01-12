Wesley “Dillard” Johnson
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 12, 2020 1:52 pm
Wesley “Dillard” Johnson, 81 of Sparta, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be posted as information becomes available.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
