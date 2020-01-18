Wesley Harold Johnson

Wesley Harold Johnson, 92, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mr. Johnson was born May 1, 1927, in the Bon Air community, of White County, to Riley Magnus Johnson and Phronie Belle Sapp Johnson.

He had a work career that took him inside most White County homes, most notably as a milkman, delivering milk for Irwin Dairy, which eventually became Southern Belle, and then he retired as a Sears repairman.

When Mr. Johnson was not working, he could be found in the woods or around a body of water as he was an avid hunter and fisherman and a founding member of the Midstate Sportsman Club. He was a longtime member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran, serving in the 82nd Airborne during World War II. As part of his service, he was assigned as an instructor at the United States Military Academy, at West Point, in New York. There he was a member of the crew that trained cadets on the firing of the 105mm and 165mm guns and all of the duties connected with the firing of the gun, cleaning, oiling, and rust proofing parts of the gun.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Willie Mae Greene Johnson; and sisters, Laura Stacey, Ruby Jackson, Ova Rollins, and Dorothy Lawson.

Surviving family members include his two daughters, Anna (Brett) Rich, Kathy (Aaron) Cole, both of Sparta; son, Tommy (Rita) Johnson, of Sparta; five grandchildren, Riley (Jen) Rich, of Cookeville, Scott (Brooke) Johnson, of Sparta, Jennifer (Jacob) Spivey, of Sparta, Kayla Johnson, of Cookeville, Macy (Jared) Woodward, of Memphis; and five great-grandchildren, Collin & Hallie Johnson, Lydia, Alethea and Irene Rich.

Hunter Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Johnson’s cremation. A memorial service will be 7 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home. Doug Benningfield will officiate. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., Jan. 21, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Valley Baptist Church, in care of Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583 or Gideons International.

Cremation and memorial arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.