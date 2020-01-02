WestSide scavenger hunts
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 2, 2020 12:38 pm
Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14 | 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Cookeville Depot Museum | Free
Get your family and friends together and spend the second Saturday of each month exploring Cookeville’s historic WestSide District. This free activity begins at the Cookeville Depot Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Follow the clues, duplicate images in and around participating businesses with your cell phone or camera and be entered in a prize drawing.
