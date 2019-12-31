What are you fighting for?

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint church

Usually in life, whatever attacks is what’s swiftly dealt with. For example, if your roof develops a leak and attacks the structure of your home, you swiftly deal with it and repair the issue. If a farmer’s crops are being attacked, he quickly applies a pesticide to protect the harvest. And when an oil light appears on the dash of your car threatening to attack your engine, you immediately stop and add the vital oil that is needed to avoid a catastrophic breakdown. You see, all of these examples of attack deal with an area of our lives most people can’t afford to lose, and that is money. We will fight back and defend the thing that we can’t afford to be without. I watch people fight with everything in them to balance incomes and pay bills. I witness them go into a fierce mode of counter-attack to save a dollar. But I’ve watched countless individuals throw in the towel in the first round when it comes to their Christian faith.

Let’s take a look at two areas of attack that are the deadliest threats, yet seemingly receive the least attention. The marriage relationship and the Jesus relationship. They’re both under attack, and, at the threshold of a new decade, society is giving up and tapping out at an alarming rate. Are we watching the worms consume our harvest, all the while holding the sprayer filled with pesticide yet, refusing to pull the trigger?

There’s a story in the Old Testament book of 1st Chronicles chapter 11 that gives instruction on saving the harvest. There was an ordinary warrior with an extraordinary will who simply refused to give any more ground to the enemy. His name was Eleazar, and he recognized the attack on the harvest. The Philistines, yet again, attempted to attack a field belonging to the Israelites. The narrative gives us connecting dots to gain an adequate assessment of the events that unfolded that day. Let’s follow the story and watch as we find more of ourselves staring back at us than we realize.

First of all, the enemy wants to steal your harvest. Planting doesn’t threaten him, and cultivation doesn’t intimidate him; it’s the harvest he wants. Secondly, everyone may, and probably will, leave you to fight alone, but the king will stay, and he’s all you need. Verse 13 says he was “with David,” while their entire army fled in fear. Jesus is our king just like David was Eleazar’s, and, when the relationship between king and warrior is strong, then it’s more than enough to defend the harvest.

Thirdly, we have to identify what’s under attack and if it’s worth fighting for. Eleazar and David made their stand to defend the harvest against an enemy that was large enough to require the battle to take time and fearful enough to scare away the whole army. When it comes to protecting our marriage and Jesus relationships, we can’t focus on the impossible or draw our lines of battle from a place of fear. We simply have to lock arms with our king in defense of what matters most, which brings us to the fourth element of defense, and that is the endurance, the will to keep moving forward, the resolve to draw a line in the sand and tell the enemy he can’t cross. Eleazar fought so passionately that the parallel verse for this story in Second Samuel chapter 23 tells that his hand froze to the sword. Some battles require a certain element of fierceness in order to see victory. When was the last time any of us fought hard enough that someone else had to pry our hands away from our sword, which is the Bible today?

The last thing I leave you with in this decade concerning the fight is also found in the 10th verse of 2nd Samuel concerning Eleazar’s and David’s battle and that is the Lord is the one who brings the victory to us, but it’s our job to take the fight to the enemy. A failing marriage won’t magically restore itself, and the Christian walk is not going to prosper alone. Eleazar surrounded himself with what was important so he could envision and remember what he was fighting for. We may just have to draw our lines, envision the victory, thrust our sword in the ground, stand back to back with our king and go toe to toe with our enemy.

The field they defended represented their future. It would feed them throughout the next year. Likewise, your children will be impacted later by the war you wage today. If we choose to fight now, they win later. If we choose to run away today, then we ultimately have chosen defeat for them in the future. Your children will model their marriage and dedication to the Lord by what they see in you, so what does their future look like from where you’re standing? It’s up to you to decide whether you like what you see.

I challenge you to spend some time with us at Christpoint church this year. We’re located on the square in Sparta. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.