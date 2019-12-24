What do you have to offer the king?

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint church

We take risk in life every day. Our vehicles drive within two feet of oncoming traffic hundreds of times in the course of a single week. If you’ve ever dated or married someone, you’ve taken a risk. If you’ve launched a business or accepted a new job, you’ve taken a risk. Maybe you peeked over the desk and copied an answer from the classmate next to you on a test. You took a risk. And if you’re like my wife, you may have taken a risk on speed limit signs being suggestions rather than the law. But the greatest question we can ask on this Christmas edition Monday morning is, “Have you taken a risk on Jesus?”

Please allow me to reference a fictitious children’s story titled “The Little Drummer Boy” and compare the truth in it to the reality of the word and see the possible return gained from taking a risk on Jesus.

First of all, there was a jacked up king already in power at the time Jesus was born and announced as “the king of the Jews.” Herod was his name, and he had the whole kingdom to offer but refused to take the risk. What if he had desired an Old Testament heart of Jonathon and embraced the new king instead of fearing him? What if he had taken a risk? He could have gone down in history as the king who exalted the king. Instead, he died in fear and paranoia, with his last acts being the execution of his own son and assassination orders of prominent religious leaders of the day.

Mary had her heart, and she filled it with wonderment and maybe a little concern as she pondered. She took a risk by just being who she was. She risked her life to carry the king of kings for each of us. She took a risk when she stood before the angel of the Lord and when she left to visit her cousin Elizabeth. Mary was a risk-taker.

Joseph had his righteousness and maybe not as much a risk-taker by heart as Mary was. He was ready to leave, until he had his own angelic visitation. However, he risked the elements with a pregnant fiancée to travel to Bethlehem. Everyone had something to offer. But did they take a risk? Shepherds had their praise, the innkeeper – his stable, and the wise men – their gifts. Notice the wise men were the only ones to bring anything of monetary value to the king. God called them all. God used them all. But not all of them brought gifts. Actually, only a small percentage of them had anything of great value to give the king and most had nothing. But everyone took a risk. The world is full of risk we take every day. Will serving the Lord be one of them?

Sometimes what we give is quite possibly less than anyone else – but far more than everyone imagined. A poor widow in the book of Luke chapter 21 and a fictitious little drummer boy brought everything they had before the king. Maybe we should, too. So what do you have to offer the king? Let’s start with the heart. It may just be more than you bargained for – pa rum pum pum pum.

Merry Christmas and I look forward to seeing each of you at Christpoint church this Sunday morning, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.