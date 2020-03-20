When bad things happen and we are left with questions

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

When a crisis or catastrophe occurs, the first question many folks ask is, “Why did God cause (or allow) this to happen?” There is nothing unusual or “not normal” about asking “WHY?”

If you have found yourself asking that question, you are certainly not alone. You are among a large number of Americans; but asking the question is much easier than answering it. Recent events have produced many questions, such as: “Why did this happen?”; “How could such a thing happen?”; “What caused this to happen?”; “When will it end?”; or “How will it end?”

The recent tornadoes that resulted in so much property damage, personal injury, and loss of precious lives would serve as an example. Some are quick to judge those who have been hit hard by these tragic storms. Some would say, in assumed piety, that God did this to punish some sin of those who have been hurt. But remember, God has told us to not judge others.

Luke tells, in chapter 13, about a conversation Jesus had regarding a couple of calamities that made headline news in His day. He said those who had lost their lives were no greater sinners than those that were asking the questions.

And then there’s Job.

Why are some taken and some spared? Our answers are inadequate. Isaiah quotes God when He tells us, “My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways…” not even close!

God doesn’t punish us through disasters. Scripture tells us He causes it to rain on the just and the unjust. Tornadoes and hurricanes also descend on saint and sinner alike.

On the other hand, God doesn’t punish us for asking, why? Sometimes the answer is unclear. It may be that, for some of our suffering, the answer to – why? – may only be revealed in eternity…when we “know as we are known.” Still, it’s OK to ask.

But even more important questions than “WHY?” are “HOW?”, “WHAT?”, “WHERE?”

“How can I help?”

“What should I do now?”

“Where do we go from here?”

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused us to ask all of these questions. To say COVID-19 has created panic, fear, and all sorts of other reactions is certainly no overstatement. Without trying to figure out what the government should do to us…I mean for us…let me make some suggestions.

Use common sense. Don’t panic, but be as safe as possible and remain as calm as possible. Have courage.

In his 1933 inaugural address, FDR said, “…the only thing we have to fear is fear itself…” We must understand that courage is not the absence of fear, but rather courage is the strength to overcome fear. These are times of fear, but we must replace our fear with faith – faith in our Heavenly Father. Believe scripture.

Paul told Timothy, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of strength and of love and of a sound mind.”

We must also replace our anxiety with prayer. Paul told the Philippians, “Don’t be anxious about anything, but…PRAY…and the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will keep your heart and mind…in Christ.”

One more thing, it may not all be good, but He works all things together for good to those who love Him (Romans 8:28). When all this is all behind us, our world will certainly be different; but God is able to do so much more than we can even imagine (Ephesians 3:20), and whatever happens…He’s got this!

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com