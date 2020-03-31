When will people understand that ignoring a problem is not an optional solution?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

It doesn’t matter what you want to call this worldwide health crisis, if you continue to ignore the advice of health professionals, you or someone you know can die. It is that simple. There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There is no cure for it either. Anyone can be a carrier and not show or have symptoms. Anyone can have the virus, but symptoms take days to show up in a person, and, by then, they could have infected everyone they have been around. There have been dozens of reports regarding how long the virus can live on various surfaces, so it may not even matter if you were in physical contact with another person. You could still catch the virus. This is a major reason why health professionals are supporting self-quarantines. It is for your own safety and that of others. Simple.

What is not simple, is following self-quarantine “rules” because human beings are social creatures. Most of the time, we like being around people. Even if we don’t like it, it is sometimes unavoidable. Yes, we can do more of our shopping online. We can order meals to be delivered to our homes. Some of people can work from home, “visit” people online, and educate ourselves, if we have a reliable internet service. Unfortunately, with this current health crisis, many of those services are being overloaded by the demand, along with delayed shipments. Patience is something many of us don’t seem to have anymore. We have gotten used to “instant gratification,” and we certainly don’t like to be inconvenienced. That behavior is going to have to change, if we are going to have any kind of positive outcome when this is over.

In the meantime, like all people throughout the world, we are looking to our leaders at all levels of our government to provide us with facts, honest answers, and responsible leadership. Last week, I wrote about not playing the blame game; sometimes that is easier said than done. The problem, in my opinion, is our federal government was ill-prepared for a health crisis of this magnitude, and, for weeks, they ignored the warnings from the health care professionals about this virus. They did take some steps to try and contain the spread of the virus. They either ignored or refused to accept the possibility that the virus could not be contained simply by banning people from coming into the country. There was little preparation being done regarding the very real potential that we could see a full-fledged epidemic that would affect millions of Americans on several different fronts.

To the casual observer, it seemed the only thing the federal government was concerned about was the panic on Wall Street. There was very little mentioned about the financial impact that was going to hurt the American people. It did no one any good that the Trump administration and Fox News were claiming the COVID-19 virus was just a Democratic hoax to harm Donald Trump’s re-election bid. Anyone, with any sense, had to know the Democratic Party wasn’t powerful enough to make an outbreak of this virus, in China, into a worldwide pandemic. Weeks were wasted promoting that kind of insane rhetoric. Many people grew concerned, not about the falling stock market, because a good portion of Americans have no direct attachment to Wall Street. They were more concerned about the increasing numbers of people who were getting sick and dying, around the world, from COVID-19.

Without honest answers or downplaying an impending pandemic from the Trump administration, people started to panic and hoard household items, like toilet paper. Honestly, I still can’t figure that one out. I understand hand sanitizer, Lysol, disinfectant wipes, and food, but toilet paper. That one still baffles me. The federal and local governments never came out and told people to make “panic” purchases nor did they come out and tell the public buying and hoarding these products were not necessary. Most stores, now, have started limiting the quantities on certain products. From what I have learned, these items are available to the stores. It is the fact that the store personnel and deliveries can’t keep up with the demand, which appears to be the biggest problem. I think we all need to take a deep breath and think about what we are doing and how we are doing it. There would probably be far less shortages if people would make normal purchases.

The other thing we must begin to understand is the fact that, because of this virus, our shopping habits are changing. More people are opting for making their purchases online and going to the store to pick them up, without exposing ourselves unnecessarily. That is the kind of behavior we should all practice as much as we can. Unfortunately, this service isn’t available at most of the smaller stores, so we must take as many precautions as possible when it becomes necessary to shop in those particular stores. Safety must be practiced all around. I have no problem with store personnel wearing latex gloves and/or using disinfectant wipes after each transaction. We still have so many unanswered questions about this virus that safe and smart precautions are the best way to function now.

The less physical contact we have with each other is one of the best things we can do to avoid the spread of COVID-19. I know Congress is working right now to pass a bill that will help people and businesses during this crisis, and that is what they should be doing. Unfortunately, some of our elected legislators are still playing politics, while American lives are hanging in the balance. We are not game pieces. We are human beings who happen to pay their salaries and have the power to vote them out of office if they don’t do their jobs to our satisfaction. Be safe everyone!