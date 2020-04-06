When will these times end?

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

Another week of our economy in freefall has passed, and, fortunately, American citizens are starting to notice! I would remind us all that our freedoms are always in the greatest danger in times of uncertainty, when people are sometimes tempted to trade their freedoms for the protection of an all-powerful government. May we resolve to keep a sharp lookout for that danger so that our free way of life survives for one more generation.

Let’s begin by talking about our Chinese flu numbers. In Tennessee, we have had 34,772 Chinese flu tests taken, with 3,067 positive results. We also show the Tennessee death toll at 37. The number of deaths caused by the Chinese flu varies, according to where you get your count. Mine is coming from tn.gov. I have been inquiring, without much success, as to how these numbers are determined and in cases in which there is also underlying disease such as heart problems, diabetes, etc. How is the cause of death apportioned among possible causes? I have yet to find a satisfactory response, but, when I find one, I will report it here.

Over the last four weeks, we have witnessed 10 million Americans losing their jobs and filing for unemployment. Now, we know this 4.4 percent announced as the unemployment rate could not possibly be an accurate number just by looking around us and taking note of the lack of traffic on the streets and the lack of jobs within our friends and family. Yet, the American news media and the stock exchange folks seem to think the unemployment number was staggering? When we consider that the stats for March reporting ended March 17, and many plant closures were announced after that date, I cannot help but wonder why the surprise? The president of the United States called for the closure of our entire economy for a short time. I am surprised the percent and number of unemployed/laid-off workers wasn’t much higher than that 4 percent number. So, I must wonder, are we being set up to panic next month when a much higher number is reported? I mean, besides gas stations, grocery stores, and hospitals, most places of employment are closed. So, keep that in mind when next month’s numbers are much higher and everyone pretends to be surprised!

The president announced, with much fanfare, that a loan program was being implemented that would turn into a grant if the businesses that received the monies did not lay off employees and used the money for payroll. But the question that would be on my mind would be exactly when are we speaking of returning to work so I know how many weeks I need the loan to cover, and how big my losses might be? If I am unable to re-open, would my “loan” be a loan or a grant? This brings us to the next big problem.

There is a growing unease over the lack of certainty around when we can start putting people back to work. The uncertainty over when business owners and their employees can plan to head back to work is causing more and more stress and strain. I, personally, am hoping the president sticks to his initial plan of starting to re-open the economy around Easter, just a couple weeks from now. This lack of certainty is adding to the stress we all feel. Certain groups among us (Democrats) may well start whining about putting money before people, but there is a real cost to people’s lives in continuing this massive unemployment. The lowest percent of increase I have heard concerning domestic violence calls is 45 percent. It is a well-established fact that alcohol and drug abuse problems are born or exacerbated during long periods of unemployment. Suicides, too, will rise! So, we need to seriously push for at least the beginning planning for when we can go back to work, and our lives can return to normal.

We are basing a lot of our future on the predictions of the various models scientists have put into use. While we have good clarity and insight into the decisions being made as a result of the modeling, we have no insight into the kind of models being used. For example, the Washington Model, which was updated at the first of this week, has been very accurate in terms of fatalities. But its predictions for the needs for hospital beds have been overstated by a factor of four. This brings us to the problem of using Dr. Brix and Dr. Fauci to determine the opening dates for our economy. While they are experts in their fields, economics also come into play. And that is not their field.

At some point, the experts in communicable disease must give way to the experts in economic recovery. Our nation cannot go on months at a time with endless unemployment. Not only are we unable to bear the cost of maintaining millions of Americans, but those Americans will fall victim to an increasing amount of social ad societal discord, as nerves and tempers fray and people begin to feel useless and unimportant. There is a high cost in lives to maintain a long period of idleness, and we must not lose sight of that!

There are forces within our government for whom this governmental dependence is a dream come true. They absolutely love the idea of businesses being forced to ask the government’s permission to open up and go to work. They love having control over every facet of our economy. And they may well fight to keep that control, even after we began to loosen the restraints on business. We must fight any permanent encroachment on free enterprise as a result of this temporary arrangement. I worry about the idea that the government spies via cell phone “traffic” to determine our level of compliance with their unconstitutional stay-home orders. These should be viewed as voluntary, not some enforceable mandate!

So, the sooner we end this, the better for all concerned. Our police officers are given enough to do, trying to keep our communities safe. They cannot and should not be tasked with enforcing illegal mandates. Let’s all volunteer, join in the fight, and keep our distance for now. And let’s continue to push for a planned end to this madness and a return to normalcy! Until next week…stay six feet away!