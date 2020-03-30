Where to haul wood debris

From White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson:

At this time, the county will not be able to pick up any wood debris from the Sunday, March 29, storms. All wood debris can be hauled to the convenience center, at 1928 Roberts-Matthews Highway. There will be someone onsite to direct you were to unload the debris. This is the ONLY convenience center that will be accepting wood debris. Metal debris and regular household garbage can still be taken to any of the convenience centers .