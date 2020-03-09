While many of us were distracted, this happened

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

On Feb. 24, 2020, the White County Board of Commissioners voted and approved a resolution that would make White County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. According to the information I was able to find, White County is the 13th county to become such a sanctuary, in the state of Tennessee. The mission of a grassroots organization called Tennessee Stands United is to have every county in the state become sanctuaries to support the Second Amendment rights of the citizens to freely possess guns. Another grassroots group, Gun Rights Watch or GRW, is also promoting the gun rights of individual citizens and tracks state and federal gun legislation, along with the establishment of Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

I must admit, the first time I heard about this was when it was published in The Expositor, on Feb. 27. The first report I could find on this issue was published after the commissioners’ meeting, on Jan. 27, 2020. Seth Anderson, of the White County chapter of Tennessee Stands United, made his presentation for a resolution to declare White County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary. In my research, I found the reasoning behind this push seems to stem from the actions of one state. Virginia has a Democratic governor and a Democratic majority in their state legislature, which has proposed various new gun laws that many people feel infringes on their Second Amendment rights.

The Tennessee State Assembly has proposed reducing gun regulations by simply eliminating the need for gun permits. Our legislators have also proposed stricter penalties for criminals who use a gun during an illegal act. In addition to less restrictions on gun ownership, our esteemed legislators want to do away with any form of certified or documented gun use and safety training for gun owners. I am a little shaky on the details, along with many of our state legislators, because it isn’t clear yet how this will really work. I do know these proposed changes are not sitting well with a great many people in law enforcement. I hope, before this goes too far, the committees that are working on these proposals will hold hearings from various law enforcement groups and the public to listen to their ideas and concerns.

According to my research, Tennessee Stands United, needed 1,000 signatures to bring their petition forward in White County. The latest number I found was they had less than 700 signers. By the time this is published, they may hit the needed 1,000 names. In 2017, the population of White County was listed as 26,753 people living here. That number has probably changed in the past three years, and I imagine that number includes children who can’t vote. If only 1,000 people are needed to send forth a petition on this issue, that is less than 4 percent of the people living in this county who would want this proposal to happen. Now, according to the White County commissioners, this Second Amendment Sanctuary designation is not a law, and, in essence, it is meaningless.

The same group needs 25,000 signatures on their petition to bring it forward for the entire state. In 2018, the population of the state of Tennessee was 6.77 million people. The 25,000 signatures represent less than .37 percent of the people living here. So, my big question is why are they bothering to do this, not just in Tennessee but across the country? What purpose does it serve to “establish” these so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” when they are not legal or binding. All it really says is a small percentage of the people living in these “sanctuaries” want the state government and federal government to know they don’t like to obey any laws that might “infringe” on whatever they want to do when it comes to owning a gun.

I may be a bleeding-heart liberal, but I do understand why people feel the need or have the desire to own a gun. I have respect for every gun owner who is a responsible adult when it comes to owning one or more guns. I do, however, have a very big problem with people who do not child-proof their guns and who do not teach their children proper respect for guns. I have a problem with people who want military style weapons in their homes. I personally know many people who love hunting, and every one of them has a healthy respect for hand gun, and rifles, and yet none of them uses a high-powered military assault weapon for hunting or owns one.

This idea that the federal government or a state government, especially if the Democrats happen to be in the majority, are going to show up at the door and take away EVERYONE’S guns is ridiculous. I could repeat all the statistics regarding gun violence and how many mass shootings, murders, accidental deaths, and suicides that happen every day, every week, and every year. It won’t matter to the people who are paranoid about anyone in authority who might come and take their guns. The people who understand and accept those statistics are the ones who are not afraid of losing their right to “bear arms” because they know and accept the responsibilities that come with owning guns.

Things in the world today are unsettling, and I do understand why people feel the need to have something to protect themselves and their family from harm. Personally, I do, though, find it a bit disconcerting to go into any store, restaurant, or theater and see someone with a gun attached to their hip. I try not to think about the people who may be carrying a concealed weapon.

I do believe common-sense people feel reasonable laws for gun owners is not only the responsibility of the owner themselves but also our local, state, and federal government have a duty to keep its citizens safe. We must stay vigilant that the rights of the majority aren’t removed by a paranoid minority.