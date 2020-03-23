White County Animal Shelter temporarily closed

From White County Animal Shelter

EFFECTIVE MONDAY, MARCH 23RD

In an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees and the public, will will be making the following changes due to COVID-19:

The shelter will be closed to all walk-in traffic. Adoptions, animal intake, and owner reclaim will be done by appointments only.

We want to be able to give our animals the best chance at finding a home while we are under these restrictions.

If you are considering surrendering your pet because of financial difficulty, please contact us. We will offer any assistance we can to enable you to keep your pet until the economy improves. Surrendering your pet to the shelter should be considered a last resort after all other options have been exhausted.

We will not be able to accommodate people seeking community service or volunteer hours for school or court at this time.

Please call (931) 761-3647 to schedule an appointment, report lost/found animals, or for any other inquiry not already addressed.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation and assistance in these challenging times. We encourage you to practice social distancing and follow guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control. We look forward to the time when these precautions are no longer necessary.