White County Anti-Drug Coalition
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 2:57 pm
CANCELLED: Town Hall Meeting for 3/12/2020
Due to forecast for severe weather during the time of our meeting, we are cancelling for safety of our residents and coalition partners.
