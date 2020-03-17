White County High School baseball defeats Watertown 4-3

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Warrior baseball team took on Watertown in a tournament matchup, on March 14. The Warriors started early, scoring three runs in the first inning.

Tucker Allen got things started with a single to left field. Aiden Mullins earned a base on balls. D.J. Paul laid down a safe bunt to move Allen and Mullins into scoring position. With bases loaded, Dustin Guy singled to left field, scoring Allen. Mullins scored on a fielder’s choice play to make the score 2-0. Paul then scored on steal from third base, moving the score 3-0. Watertown then came up in the bottom of the first inning. They scored three runs and tied the game up at three after one inning of play.

The Warriors scored one run in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead on an Aiden Mullens single, scoring Michael Conatser, who was running for Jonathan Wilkerson who had singled to reach base. The Warriors held off the Watertown team the remainder of the game and sealed the win 4-3.

Johnathan Wilkerson earned the win for White County Warriors. He surrendered three runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero. Joseph Nelson, Jack Guy, and Jacob Smith all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward the victory. Guy recorded the last three outs to earn the save for White County Warriors’ varsity.