White County High School teams defeat Pigeon Forge and Macon

Alaina Stiles rises up for two points over Macon County.

DECEMBER 19

By Jerry Lowery

On Dec. 19, the Warriorettes defeated the visiting Pigeon Forge team by a score of 78-46. The Warriorettes took a slim one-point lead after the first quarter, 13-12. The second quarter saw the Warriorettes take control with strong defense and a 25-point quarter on the offensive end of the court.

Morgan Quick led all scorers with 20 points. Alaina Stiles scored 14. Kendreah Reeves and Gracie Dodgen added 10 points. Nia Powers scored seven, and Mia Murray scored six points. Kendrea Reeves added four points ,and Julia Curtis put in three points. Addison Frazier and Taylor Rittenberry added two points each in the win.

The Warriorettes shot 46 percent from the field. They made 16 of 36 three point shots for 44 percent behind the arc. They shot 40 percent from the free-throw stripe.

The Warriors won big, on Dec. 19, over Macon County by a score of 91-55. The Warriors took control of the game in the first quarter with a 10-point lead after one and never looked back.

Grant Slatten led all scorers with 29 points. Kegan Dodson and Kade Clark added 10 points each. Masyn Winningham scored nine points, and Tucker Nash added eight points. Tanner Paul and Austin Burchett added seven points each, and Micah Webster put in six points. Daniel Gentry scored three points, and Markeese Coleman added two points in the win.

The Warriors were 50 percent from the field shooting and hit 14 of 29 three-point shots for 48 percent. The hit 11 of 14 free-throws for 79 percent.