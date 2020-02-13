White County is hosting district basketball tournament

By Jerry Lowery

As Dorothy once stated in the Wizard of Oz, “There is no place like home.”

That will ring true starting next week as White County High School will be hosting the district and region tournaments. It is always better to play on your home court, and Roy Sewell gym will be rocking with excitement as the tournament begins.

The student section, the band, and the home crowd will be able to cheer on the Warriors and Warriorettes in postseason play.

The brackets have not been set and will be posted when the season is officially over Friday night. Coach Eric Mitchell and Coach Michael Dodgen are excited about hosting the tournament at home.

Please make plans to attend and cheer on the Warriors and Warriorettes. Catch Monday’s edition of The Expositor for the full schedule of the games.

The tickets are first come-first served. There is no reserved seating in the gym, and no senior citizen passes will be accepted for the tournament.