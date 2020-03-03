White County looking for ways to address growing litter problem

By Rachel Auberger

White County is experiencing a growing problem with litter on its roadways and properties, and the county is searching for answers, but no one solution is presenting itself.

“We receive a $44,000 Litter Grant from the state each year,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said, but also said that the money is specified to be used in several ways, one of which is education and signage. “We have new signs coming, reminding people that littering is punishable by law and comes with a hefty fine.”

In addition to signs, the county is looking into what Robinson called high-tech enforcement and is making plans to install cameras along the roadways at what are historically considered hot spots for litter.

“You can almost guarantee that there will be a large amount of litter about a mile and a half from a fast food restaurant or a convenience store,” Robinson said about the ‘hot spots’ for litter along White County’s highways.

Sheriff Steve Page said in a recent Facebook post that he plans to increase efforts by his department to curb the current littering problem.

“Please let this serve as a notice to all citizens of White County. We are increasing patrols in high litter zones, and my officers will be giving citations to anyone that does not properly dispose of their garbage. The roadways are increasingly looking worse in this county. The County Litter crew works every day to combat the litter issues, but we all have to be responsible for this county.”

Page then went on to quote the 2010 Tennessee Code Title 39, Chapter 15, Part 5, 39-14-502 that defines littering and authorizes the prosecution of anyone found littering with a Class B misdemeanor.

Page also quoted the law that requires drivers to place a tarp over the bed of trucks carrying litter or other materials:

2010 Tennessee Code

Title 39 – Criminal Offenses

Chapter 14 – Offenses Against Property

Part 5 – Litter Control

39-14-507 – Motor vehicles transporting litter

(a)(1) Any motor vehicle that transports litter or any material likely to fall or be blown off onto the highways, shall be required to have such material either in an enclosed space or fully covered by a tarpaulin.

“A large majority of litter in White County is blown out from trucks that are not tarped,” Kim England, executive assistant at Robinson’s office, said. “Free Tarps are available at White County Landfill.”

England said any White County resident can visit the county landfill, at 6010 Gum Spring Mountain Rd., and request a tarp for their truck bed. The tarps, as well as auto trash bags, which are available at Robinson’s office on the second floor of the courthouse, are made available through the annual Litter Grant.

Another portion of the grant is used to help subsidize the salaries of four individuals working as part of the county’s litter crew. According to Robinson, one person is directly responsible for litter clean up, while the other three are responsible for supervising county inmates who are part of the litter crew.

“While we are able to utilize some of our county inmates to help with the pickup, it isn’t just as simple as going over to the jail and saying ‘I need someone to go pick up that trash.’” Robinson said as he explained there is a process and regulations about which inmates (and for how long and under what conditions) can work as part of the crew.

Robinson said that while he feels the incidents of “big trash” items like furniture, mattresses, and appliances being dumped on properties around the county are increasing, the increased visibility of litter is a result of the wet winter the county has been experiencing.

“Litter is floating in the running water and being caught up all together making it even more visible than usual,” Robinson said, but he was quick to clarify that he understands it is always a problem, it is just becoming more apparent. “Also, with the winter weather as well as recent storms, we haven’t been able to have Litter Crews, including inmates, out there working on cleanups as consistently as at other times of the year.”

Robinson said that while he, just like all of the county residents, would like to have county trash pick-up available, it was not a financially viable solution.

“We just don’t have the money for that,” he said. “We run the county on a very tight budget to keep the county taxes at rates that the citizens are accustomed to, and that doesn’t leave funds for non-necessity type programs. We have several convenience centers throughout the county as well as the landfill, and residents are able to take their trash, including furniture and other large items, to them at no charge.”

According to England, the only real solution is for residents of the county to take responsibility. She said that reporting someone seen littering (using details about the make/model/tag numbers and a picture) is one step. Reports of littering can be called in to 877-8-LITTER (877-854-8837). She also said if residents in each community would work to keep the roadways clean and pick up litter along their own roads, it wouldn’t take long to see a change.

“Litter Control is the responsibility of every White County resident,” she insisted. “We all must do our part.”