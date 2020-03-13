White County Middle School defeats South Middle in softball

By Jerry Lowery

On March 9, the White County Middle School softball team took on South Middle School and won both games in the conference doubleheader.

Sparta won the first game 13-0 on strong hitting by the Warriorettes, with 13 hits on the night.

In the second game of the night, Addison Howell shut down South Middle, throwing a complete game shutout and leading WCMS Warriorettes to a 15-0 victory. A single by #22 in the first inning was a positive for South Middle. Howell was credited with the victory for White County Middle School Warriorettes. She went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out six. White County hit one home run on the day. Hannah Poteet had a long ball in the first inning. White County tallied 11 hits. Annealiese Jewell, Poteet, and Hannah Crawford each managed multiple hits for the Warriorettes. Crawford, Poteet, and Jewell each collected two hits to lead Sparta.

The Warriorettes were sure-handed on defense and didn’t commit a single error. Emma Slone made the most plays with eight. The WCMS Warriorettes take the field at home, at 5:30 p.m., March 13, against Prescott Middle School.