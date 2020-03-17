White County Middle School soccer loses to Coffee County
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 17, 2020 8:12 am
Noah Cole attacking against Coffee County
By Jerry Lowery
On March 13, the White County Middle School Warrior soccer team traveled to Manchester to take on Coffee County Middle School in a soccer match. The Warriors faced a very talented team in Coffee County. Coffee County won the game by a 9-0 score. The Warriors’ offense was held in check by a strong Coffee County team.
