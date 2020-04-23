White County property revaluation

From Junior Jones, White County Assessor of Property

White County Revaluation Year is 2020

2020 is a revaluation year for White County. This means that State Law requires the Assessor of Property to restore equity by updating the appraisals of all taxable real property to the current year’s market value. The Assessor is mandated (required) by the state to do a revaluation of White County every five (5) years. The new values will be based on the most recent market sales year which was 2019. Most people in White County are not in the market to sell their property, nor have they been looking at the county’s property market on a daily basis. They may not realize the increase in their property values during the last five years.

How does the Assessor conduct a revaluation in the county?

In order to reappraise an entire county, the mass appraisal system is used, which is the process of valuing a universe of properties as of a given date. The Assessor considers the physical, economic, and social factors of all properties. The Assessor also monitors and reviews all improvements on your property and makes sure that they are correctly listed on your property record card during field review. This includes houses, barns, sheds, pools, patios, et cetera. Whenever you receive your “Assessment Change Notice” for 2020 (around the last week of April), ask yourself, “What is my property actually worth?” and “What would you sell your property for if you were to sell it?”. Although you may not be in the market to sell, your property still has a marketable value. Also, “What is other property selling for that is comparable to your property in size, location, condition and quality?”. Also, it is important to remember, an assessment change notice is not a tax bill.

The State will reappraise White County if the Assessor does not.

If the county fails to do a reappraisal every five years, the county will be found to be in non-compliance with state law and lose grant monies to the county, and the state will do the reappraisal at the county’s expense.

Revaluation must be set at 100% of “Fair Market Value”.

Fair market value would be the amount of an asset or property that could be bought or sold in a current transaction between willing parties that has been exposed to the open market.

All sales are monitored during the four (4) year review cycle, the fifth year being the revaluation year. These values are then applied to all property as of January 1st 2020, being the revaluation year.

The Assessor does not set the market values in the county. The buyers and sellers of property in the county sets the market values, but the Assessor must use those market values to appraise all properties during the revaluation year. When people buy and sell properties at a higher value than what the Assessor has it appraised for, this indicates that the sales ratio is low. (The sales ratio is determined by dividing the Assessor’s appraisal of the property by the sale price).

Appraisals cannot be manipulated to reduce anyone’s taxes.

The market value of property cannot be based on the individual. State law will not allow an Assessor to consider a person’s age, race, gender, or their personal income when appraising property. The State of Tennessee’s “Division of Property Assessments” monitors all counties during revaluation and assures the reappraisal values meet all requirements of state law. The Assessor of Property does not set your tax rate.

The state’s Division of Property Assessments will determine a new “Certified Tax Rate” based on the percentage of increase in property values during the county’s year of revaluation. The Assessor’s office is responsible for appraising all property at fair market value. The Assessor has no reason to make anyone’s appraisal higher or lower than fair market value. The Assessor appraises all properties in the county for assessment purposes only. The assessment is a percentage of your total property appraisal and is used to determine your actual tax bill. The County Trustee collects the property taxes for White County and the city property taxes are collected at Sparta’s City Hall building.

What is a Certified Tax Rate and how does it work?

A Certified Tax Rate is required to adjust the existing tax rate during the year of a revaluation. This rate is adjusted down to a level that will produce the same amount of revenue as the previous year. This prevents reappraisal from automatically increasing revenues. The certified tax rate can then be raised by the County Legislative Body (Commissioners) based on the needs of the county and the needs of the citizens of the county, but only if they follow state guidelines which requires holding a public hearing. Tennessee’s certified tax rate law is intended to prevent local governments from realizing a windfall of added revenues because of revaluation. Tennessee’s State Board of Equalization certifies the tax rate after the Assessor certifies the total assessed value for the county once reappraisal is complete.